Afghan police say Kabul mosque bombing kills 12 worshipers

Afghan police say Kabul mosque bombing kills 12 worshipersPTI | Kabul | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:25 IST
The death toll in a bombing that ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers has jumped to 12, Afghan police said.
Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the imam of the mosque was among the dead, adding that another 15 people were wounded.
The bomb exploded as prayers had begun. No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but initial police investigations suggest the Imam may have been the target, Faramarz said.
