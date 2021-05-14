COVID-19 deaths: Maha extends ex-gratia period for staffers

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the time period for ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50 lakh to its staffers succumbing to COVID-19.

A government resolution said it has extended the period of ex-gratia assistance from January 1 to June 30 this year due to the present COVID-19 situation.

The order on providing ex-gratia assistance was first issued on May 29 last year, and was effective till September 30, 2020 before being extended till December 31.

