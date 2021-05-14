Left Menu

UK's ONS says prevalence of COVID-19 in England falls for fifth week

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen for a fifth straight week, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday ahead of a planned further easing of restrictions next week.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,340 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending May 8, compared to 1 in 1,180 a week earlier.

