Jodhpur social body provides oxygen plants to govt-run dispensary

A Jodhpur-based social organisation has funded two oxygen plants worth Rs 55 lakh for COVID patients.

The oxygen plants having a capacity to provide the life-saving gas to 60 beds will be installed at a government-run dispensary in Jodhpur.

''We have received the plants, which will be handed over to the hospital staff and the administration in the next three-four days. The plants have been procured from a Vadodara-based firm at a cost of Rs 55 lakh,'' said Umesh Lila, convener of Maharaja Shri Agrasen Welfare Society. He said the working committee of the organisation took the decision on a proposal from the district administration. He said initially an order of Rs 47 lakh was given to a firm in Aurangabad but after they expressed inability to supply the plants, the organisation bought these from the Vadodara company by giving Rs 8 lakh extra. He said their organisation has also decided to serve two-time meals to the COVID patients admitted to the dispensary.

