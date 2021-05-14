Left Menu

Mali's interim premier resigns to make way for new government

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:40 IST
Mali's interim premier resigns to make way for new government
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The head of Mali's transitional government, Moctar Ouane, has resigned, paving the way for President Bah Ndaw to form a new government, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Moctar Ouane was named interim prime minister in September after the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far; over 10 lakh people have taken both doses: AAP leader Atishi.

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far over 10 lakh people have taken both doses AAP leader Atishi....

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursdays 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against ...

Malerkotla to be Punjab's 23rd district

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the creation of a new district of Malerkotla, carving the states only Muslim-majority town from Sangrur district.Adjoining Amargarh and Ahmedgarh will also form part of Punjabs 23rd ...

PM praises Meghalaya organic farmers' union for its enterprising spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded a farmers union of Meghalaya for its enterprising spirit, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.The prime minister interacted via video conference with Revistar Kharumnuid, the chief of the organi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021