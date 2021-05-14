Mali's interim premier resigns to make way for new government

The head of Mali's transitional government, Moctar Ouane, has resigned, paving the way for President Bah Ndaw to form a new government, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Moctar Ouane was named interim prime minister in September after the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

