Left Menu

HC stays Telangana government order to stop ambulances carrying COVID patients from other states

The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the Telangana government's order to allow ambulances with patients coming from neighbouring states only if they have a prior appointment with hospitals and said the state does not have the right to stop the ambulances and everyone has the right to save their lives as per Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:58 IST
HC stays Telangana government order to stop ambulances carrying COVID patients from other states
Visual of checkpoint at Garikapadu border (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the Telangana government's order to allow ambulances with patients coming from neighbouring states only if they have a prior appointment with hospitals and said the state does not have the right to stop the ambulances and everyone has the right to save their lives as per Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The High Court was hearing the issue of ambulances to Hyderabad being stopped at inter-state borders in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Government impleaded in the hearing of the petition. Andhra Pradesh Advocate General S Sriram argued on behalf of the state government. Telangana High Court Chief Justice heard the objections raised by the Andhra Pradesh Government. The Telangana Police on Friday denied entry to ambulances and vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh into the state at the border.

The Suryapet Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran said in a statement that all ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana for COVID treatment and personal vehicles were being checked. He said those coming for treatment would only be allowed into Telangana if they had a hospital appointment as well as an authorization pass from the Director of Health Covid control centre. People must have both the documents and then only they should come to Telangana, he added.

Many ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were stopped at Garikapadu's checkpoint for hours.A woman said that she was stuck at Gadwal on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border since 4 am in the morning. "They have stopped us since 4 am. As oxygen was about to finish the reporters helped me. I went back to the Kurnool area and filled the oxygen in an ambulance and came back. Even this oxygen will only last for two hours," said the woman.

She complained that no one was responding from the Andhra Pradesh or the Telangana government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-TSMC looks to double down on U.S. chip factories as talks in Europe falter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in the U.S. state of Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced Europe...

Putin says Ukraine is becoming an 'anti-Russia', pledges response

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that neighbouring Ukraine was becoming anti-Russia and that Moscow would be ready to react to what he said were threats to its own security. Putin was speaking a day after a Ukrainian court placed Vik...

Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state.From Sunday until June 13, gatherings will be limited to two people, and restaurants can only provi...

Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months.Japan has been struggling t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021