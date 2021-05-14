3 killed in car-truck collision in UP

Three people were killed on Friday in a car-truck collision on Khatima-Panipat highway in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place when the victims' car collided with a speeding truck near Kajikheda village under Titawi police station, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway in the matter, Station House Officer, Radhey Shyam Yadav said.

