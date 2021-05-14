Kerala HC seeks timeframe from Centre within which State is likely to get COVID-19 vaccines

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a timeframe from the Centre within which the southern state is likely to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

In an oral observation, the court said if vaccination is delayed, new mutations will come up and it will claim more lives.

The division bench of the high court, comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and MR Anitha, made this observation while considering a plea challenging the decision to charge for vaccinations of those between 18-45 years age group and the differential pricing structure followed between the centre and the state.

The petitioners said if the technology is transferred, other manufacturers can produce the vaccine.

Counsel for the centre assured the court that it can file a statement but sought time till May 21.PTI COR TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)