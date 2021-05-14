Left Menu

Israel army: Palestinian attacker killed at post

14-05-2021
Israel's army says a soldier has shot and killed a Palestinian who tried to ram his car into a military post in the occupied West Bank, then got out and attempted to stab the soldier.

The incident took place on Friday north of the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death, but no other details were immediately available.

Rights groups have complained about past shootings of Palestinians by the Israeli military under questionable circumstances.

In recent years, Palestinians have carried out a series of stabbings, shootings, and car-ramming attacks that have killed or wounded Israeli soldiers and civilians. Military checkpoints in the West Bank are a frequent target.

The military, responding to criticism of excessive force against Palestinians, says soldiers must make split-second decisions in life-or-death situations.

