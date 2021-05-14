Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Lawyers for Durst ask for postponement of murder trial due to ill health: CNN

Lawyers for suspected serial killer Robert Durst, the subject of an Emmy-award winning six-part HBO crime documentary, have filed an emergency motion to postpone his murder trial over health issues including bladder cancer, CNN reported. The scion of a wealthy New York real estate family, Durst, 78, is charged with murdering his friend Susan Berman in 2000 because of what she might have known about the disappearance of his wife Kathleen two decades earlier.

U.S. House Republicans aim to move past Trump-Cheney battle with Friday leadership vote

U.S. House Republicans met behind closed doors early on Friday to elect a successor to Liz Cheney, whom they ousted from their leadership team for criticizing Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, as they seek to move beyond internal power struggles. It is unclear how successful that effort will be as Trump reasserts his dominance over the party and Cheney vows to continue to fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/liz-cheney-vote-us-house-republicans-reach-watershed-over-trump-2021-05-12 to prevent him from winning the White House again in 2024. The former president has publicly flirted with the idea of another candidacy.

Biden voices optimism on infrastructure deal after meeting with Republicans

President Joe Biden expressed optimism on Thursday that a deal could be reached on infrastructure spending after he held a meeting with a handful of Republican senators in a quest for a bipartisan compromise on his more than $2 trillion plan. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who led a group that floated a smaller $568 billion infrastructure bill, as well as Senators John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, Mike Crapo, Pat Toomey and Roger Wicker met with the Democratic president in the Oval Office.

Far from Colonial Pipeline, panic buying leaves Florida cities short of gas

In Tampa, Florida, a third of the city's gas stations were out of fuel on Thursday. In Miami, outages stood at nearly 40% and growing as residents rapidly filled up their tanks in response to a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The outages would make sense if the largest U.S. gasoline pipeline, which shut for six days after a cyberattack, served those cities. But it does not.

Judge postpones trial for three ex-cops in George Floyd case

A judge in Minneapolis on Thursday postponed the trial of three former policemen accused of taking part in the murder of George Floyd to March 2022, saying the federal case against the men should proceed first, local media reported. Tou Thao, 25, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas Lane, 28 - all fired and arrested days after the 46-year-old Black man was killed on May 25 - have been charged with aiding and abetting the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40, a Marine Corps major from Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with federal crimes, including obstructing law enforcement officers during civil disorder and obstruction of justice. The FBI said Warnagiris has been stationed since last summer at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Virginia.

'U.S. Welcome Patrol': how some border agents are struggling with Biden's policy shift

Some U.S. border patrol agents are so frustrated with President Joe Biden's more liberal border policies that they are considering early retirement, while other disgruntled colleagues are buying unofficial coins that say 'U.S. Welcome Patrol.' Interviews with a dozen current and former agents highlight growing dissatisfaction among some rank and file members of the agency over Biden's swift reversal of some of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. Since Biden took office, border apprehensions have risen sharply.

Private firefighters fuel tensions while saving California vineyards and mansions

Last October, firefighter Ryan Bellanca and his crew battled to keep the raging Glass Fire from devastating an upmarket Napa Valley vineyard. But Bellanca wasn't working for any fire department. He owns a private company that had been hired to protect the vineyard. Authorities from Cal Fire and the Napa County Sheriff's office eventually stepped in and detained the private firefighters for several hours, according to Bellanca and a sheriff's office report. Bellanca said Cal Fire accused his crew of lighting dangerous backfires and failing to leave an evacuated area.

Google leads U.S. business push to preserve work permits for H-1B spouses

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it was leading about 30 companies and trade groups in opposing a lawsuit that seeks to stop over 90,000 spouses of highly skilled U.S. visa workers from having jobs in the country. The organizations contend undoing employment authorization for spouses would cause financial havoc for families, because most made life choices such as having children or buying homes based on the expectation of two incomes.

Fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most places -U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal. The CDC, which hopes the guidance will prod more Americans to get vaccinated, also said fully immunized people will not need to physically distance in most places.

