Three NLFT insurgents surrender in Tripura

Three insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura have surrendered before the state police, a senior officer said on Friday.

Rupadhan Debbarma, Amush Tripura and Dilip Debbarma deposited a pistol along with ammunition and some extortion notices while surrendering before the special branch of police on Thursday night, he said.

During interrogation, the cadres of the outlawed NLFT admitted that they joined the outfit in 2018 and underwent training in its camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar, the officer said.

They were involved in extortion activities in the interior areas of the state, he said.

''They suffered hardship of jungle life and got frustrated with the ill behaviour of their so-called leaders, who enjoy a luxurious life in Bangladesh and Myanmar. They have chosen the path of joining the mainstream of life,'' the officer added.

