U.S. concerned about increasing political, ethnic polarization in Ethiopia

U.S. concerned about increasing political, ethnic polarization in EthiopiaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:59 IST
The United States is deeply concerned about increasing political and ethnic polarization throughout Ethiopia, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, adding that Washington will work with allies to secure a ceasefire in the Tigray region, provide assistance and hold human rights abusers accountable.
The U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned from a trip to the region on Thursday, where he visited Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan and Ethiopia. The State Department said in a statement that Feltman underscored to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki the imperative that Eritrean troops withdraw from Ethiopia immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Washington to stand shoulder to shoulder with India amid COVID crisis, says Ambassador Sandhu
White House evaluating reported energy attack in Washington last year
US: Nuclear waste tank in Washington state may be leaking
Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed
Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed