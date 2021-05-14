Left Menu

23-year-old woman gang-raped in Haryana's Palwal, key accused arrested

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:05 IST
A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped in Haryana's Palwal after one of the accused allegedly lured her to a secluded area in the district, police said on Friday.

In her complaint given to the Palwal police on May 12, the victim has named 20 to 22 people as accused who were involved in the incident.

A police official said the woman's family, that belongs to Dehradun in Uttarakhand, were presently settled in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman has been living in Delhi's Badarpur area bordering Haryana for some time, SHO of Hassanpur police station in Palwal, Sub-Inspector Rajesh said over the phone.

The SHO said the key accused, who has been arrested, had befriended her over a social networking site and promised to marry her.

On May 3, she came to Hodal to meet him. The accused and the victim had food and drinks, Rajesh said, adding that he later took her to a village tubewell where some other accused joined them.

Later, according to the woman's allegations, she was abducted and taken to a nearby jungle area and gang-raped. The accused later took her to Badarpur the next morning and left her there.

The SHO said she later contacted a lawyer and registered the complaint nine days after the incident.

''We have arrested the main accused. Efforts are on to nab others involved. An FIR has already been lodged and further investigations were under progress,'' Rajesh said.

The police officer said they tried to contact the woman's parents after the incident. ''But the woman said she was not on talking terms with them and they should not be told about the incident,'' he said. PTI SUN VSD HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

