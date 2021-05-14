Left Menu

Fire services, civil defence & home guard chief dies of COVID-19

Senior IPS officer Mohammed Jawed Akhtar who headed the directorate general of fire services, civil defence and home guard under the home ministry died of COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.He was 59.Officials said he was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi following coronavirus infection and breathed his last early morning of Friday.We are deeply grieved by the untimely demise of Mohd Jawed Akhtar IPS UP 1986, DG Fire Services, Civil Defence Home Guards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:12 IST
Fire services, civil defence & home guard chief dies of COVID-19

Senior IPS officer Mohammed Jawed Akhtar who headed the directorate general of fire services, civil defence and home guard under the home ministry died of COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

He was 59.

Officials said he was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi following coronavirus infection and breathed his last early morning of Friday.

''We are deeply grieved by the untimely demise of Mohd Jawed Akhtar IPS (UP 1986), DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards. He succumbed to #Covid19. May his soul rest in peace,'' the IPS association said in a tweet.

The 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre was appointed as the director general (DG) of fire services, civil defence and home guard in August last year.

He was set to retire from service in July.

The central police organisation that works under the command of the Union home ministry is headquartered in the national capital.

Akhtar, before being appointed to the post, was serving as the Special DG with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here.

Last month, former DG of border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Arun Chaudhary had succumbed to the infection at the age of 66.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's soft-launches Sputnik V in India; expects 36 Mn doses in couple of months

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday soft-launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, with DeepakSapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, taking the first shot here.The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose retail p...

Hungary govt's plan to sell municipal flats draws fire

Hungarys ruling party has proposed legislation that would force municipalities to let tenants buy tens of thousands of municipally owned rented apartments at deeply discounted prices, a move that NGOs and mayors say could deepen a housing c...

House Republicans elect Trump-backed Stefanik to leadership role

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives elected Donald Trumps candidate Elise Stefanik to their leadership, succeeding Liz Cheney, who they ousted earlier this week for criticizing the former presidents continued false claims of el...

Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre join 'The Righteous Gemstones' cast

Actors Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts and Eric Andre have been tapped to star in recurring roles in HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones. The series focuses on a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021