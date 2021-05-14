Left Menu

Jal Shakti ministry allotted Rs 614 cr for Tripura in 2021-22, first instalment released: CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:19 IST
Jal Shakti ministry allotted Rs 614 cr for Tripura in 2021-22, first instalment released: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BjpBiplab)

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned Rs 614 crore for Tripura this financial year - the first instalment of which has already been released, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned Rs. 614 crore for Tripura in 2021-22.

''The first instalment of Rs 142 crore has already been released on May 13. The amount is almost four times higher compared to previous year.'' According to official sources, of the Rs 614.09 crore -- Rs 12.28 crore has been allotted for water quality monitoring and surveillance activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7 Palestinians dead in West Bank amid violence

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank has risen to seven.The Israeli army says one was killed after attempting to stab a soldier. Palestinian health officials confirmed that death and said six other Palestinians were killed by ...

Exports jump to USD 30.63 bn in Apr; trade deficit widens to USD 15.1 bn

Indias exports in April jumped nearly three-fold to USD 30.63 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors like gems and jewellery and engineering, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.1 billion, as per commerce ministry data rele...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. Th...

Congress calls for immediate cessation of hostilities by Israel, Hamas, urgent intervention by UNSC

Expressing its grave concern over the spiraling violence in East Jerusalem, Gaza and Israel, the Congress on Friday called for immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas and for urgent intervention of the UN Security counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021