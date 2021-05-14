Jal Shakti ministry allotted Rs 614 cr for Tripura in 2021-22, first instalment released: CM

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned Rs 614 crore for Tripura this financial year - the first instalment of which has already been released, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned Rs. 614 crore for Tripura in 2021-22.

''The first instalment of Rs 142 crore has already been released on May 13. The amount is almost four times higher compared to previous year.'' According to official sources, of the Rs 614.09 crore -- Rs 12.28 crore has been allotted for water quality monitoring and surveillance activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)