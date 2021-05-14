Palestinians: 6 killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Palestinian health officials say six Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Friday.

The officials say five were killed in stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces in several locations, and a sixth was killed during an attempt to stab an Israeli soldier.

The West Bank violence comes as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of tank fire and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

