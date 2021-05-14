Palestinians: 6 killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Palestinians: 6 killed by Israeli army fire in West BankPTI | Gazacity | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:21 IST
Palestinian health officials say six Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Friday.
The officials say five were killed in stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces in several locations, and a sixth was killed during an attempt to stab an Israeli soldier.
The West Bank violence comes as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of tank fire and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.
