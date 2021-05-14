Six, including 5 children, drown in pond in Ludhiana district

Five children and a migrant worker died after drowning in a pond in Mangarh village, about 20 kms from here, on Friday, police said.

Police said that one of the children entered the pond to take a bath and he slipped. When the other four boys, who were standing outside, saw him drown they jumped into the pond in a bid to rescue him. Seeing the children drown, a 22-year-old migrant worker, who was standing near the pond, also entered inside to rescue them. However, he also lost his life.

Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Parikh said that all the six bodies have been taken out. The children, all migrants, who lost their lives, were between the age 4 to 10 years, he added.

Meanwhile, expressing deep shock over the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of each of the five children as well as the man.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved migrant families, and directed the district authorities to offer all possible support to them in this hour of grief, an official statement said. PTI CORR SUN VSD AAR AAR

