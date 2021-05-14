Left Menu

COVID ICU facility attached to LNJP to start operations Saturday: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a makeshift COVID-19 facility attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital will start operations on Saturday with 250 ICU beds.Kejriwal inspected the facility at Ramlila ground on Friday and thanked the doctors, engineers, and workers who set up 500 ICU beds in just 15 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:39 IST
COVID ICU facility attached to LNJP to start operations Saturday: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a makeshift COVID-19 facility attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital will start operations on Saturday with 250 ICU beds.

Kejriwal inspected the facility at Ramlila ground on Friday and thanked the doctors, engineers, and workers who set up 500 ICU beds in just 15 days. He said 250 ICU beds will start on Saturday, and the remaining will become operational by Monday. Another 500 ICU beds have already become operational at a COVID care facility attached to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. A total of 200 ICU beds are being prepared at the Radha Soami COVID facility in Chhatarpur, according to a statement.

This means that a total of 1,200 ICU beds will become operational in Delhi in the next one or two days, he said.

The chief minister said the COVID situation in Delhi is improving, and as a result lesser beds are getting occupied in hospitals. ''However, ICU beds are still full. This means that the system still has serious patients. So, we need more ICU beds. I am sure that these 1,200 ICU beds will provide relief to the people of Delhi,'' he said. Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and the central government for providing oxygen to Delhi. ''Now we have to collectively work to organize the availability of vaccines for Delhi so that all the people get vaccinated,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. Th...

SRK wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to everyone, prays for India to conquer pandemic

Praying for the nation to overcome the unprecedented times due to COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a contemplative post while sending Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone around the world. Taking to Twitter, the DDLJ star share...

Italy reports 182 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,567 new cases

Italy reported 182 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085. Italy has registered 123,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its...

7 Palestinians dead in West Bank amid violence

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank has risen to seven.The Israeli army says one was killed after attempting to stab a soldier. Palestinian health officials confirmed that death and said six other Palestinians were killed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021