Facebook to defend itself against 'damaging' Irish data privacy probe

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook said on Friday it would defend its compliance with European Union privacy laws after the Irish High Court threw out its objections to an investigation opened by the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC).

"We look forward to defending our compliance to the IDPC, as their preliminary decision could be damaging not only to Facebook, but also to users and other businesses," a Facebook spokesperson said.

