Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama
A fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February was arrested Friday in Alabama, US marshals said.An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on February 6.PTI | Hartford | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:51 IST
A fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February was arrested Friday in Alabama, US marshals said.
An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on February 6. It was not immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times. Jiang was a graduate student at Yale's School of the Environment and was also an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged to be married.
Marshals said a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police arrested Pan on Friday morning. Details of the arrest were not immediately released.
Pan is a US citizen who was born in Shanghai, China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Army helping with manpower for imported oxygen tankers, vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them: Statement.
Indian Army operationalises dedicated COVID facility in Pune
Gen Naravane informs PM Modi that Army opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible; citizens can approach nearest Army hospitals.
PM Modi reviews Army's preparedness & initiatives for COVID management in meeting with Army Chief General M M Naravane.
PM Modi and COAS Naravane discuss Army's initiatives for Covid management