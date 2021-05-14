Left Menu

Maha: Externed criminal killed over old rivalry in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:05 IST
A 19-year-old externed criminal was allegedly brutally killed over an old rivalry in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

According to the police, Shanu alias Shahnawaz Khan (19) was attacked by three assailants, when he was travelling on his two-wheeler in the morning.

The accused Saurabh Ghate (28), Pravin Ghate (35) and Raju Khan (28) have been arrested for the killing, an official said.

The victim was booked in two cases of attempt to murder and had been externed from the city limits last month, he said.

The attack was a fallout of an old rivalry between the victim and the Ghate brothers, the official said.

The accused trio slit the victim's throat with a sharp weapon, he said, adding that Khan was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries In a separate incident, a 65-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Saptak Nagar in MIDC area in the afternoon.

The victim Vijaya Shiwalkar was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit, an official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

