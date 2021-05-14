Armenian PM Pashinyan asks Russia's Putin for military support -Ifax

Armenian PM Pashinyan asks Russia's Putin for military support -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:18 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support, the Interfax news agency reported, amid a renewed rise in tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan that last year exploded into a bloody conflict.
Putin held a phone call late on Thursday with Pashinyan, during which he stressed the need for strict observance of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
