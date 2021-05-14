Left Menu

UP: 4 held in separate cases for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, flow meters

The accused, identified as Zunaid and Shoib Faiyyaz of Shahdara in Delhi, have confessed to black marketing of oxygen meters at exorbitant rates, he said.In a separate incident, Sihani Gate police intercepted a car during its routine checking on Thursday night at the Hamdard factory intersection.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:33 IST
UP: 4 held in separate cases for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, flow meters

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four people in two separate incidents for black marketing of oxygen cylinders and flow meters. After receiving a tip-off, Kavi Nagar police on Thursday intercepted a car near KDB school intersection in Ghaziabad and upon conducting a search, they recovered 20 oxygen flow meters from the vehicle which was seized, Superintendent of Police (City), Nipun Agarwal said. The accused, identified as Zunaid and Shoib Faiyyaz of Shahdara in Delhi, have confessed to black marketing of oxygen meters at exorbitant rates, he said.

In a separate incident, Sihani Gate police intercepted a car during its routine checking on Thursday night at the Hamdard factory intersection. Upon searching, they recovered four oxygen cylinders and arrested Rahul and Himanshu, both residents of Sadar Bazar in Delhi.

They confessed to selling the oxygen cylinders at hefty prices of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000, police said. All the four accused have been booked under the relevant sections of law, Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt orders pasting of posters outside COVID positive persons house being in home isolation

The Assam government on Friday ordered all district authorities to paste posters outside the residence of COVID-19 positive persons if they are in home isolation to protect the community at large from further spread of the disease.Chief Sec...

Civilian casualties climb, as UN chief calls on all parties to 'immediately cease' fighting in Gaza and Israel

The ongoing military escalation has caused great suffering and destruction, said a statement issued on behalf of Antnio Guterres by his Spokesperson. It has claimed scores of civilian lives, including, tragically, many children. The fight...

Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next months U.S. Open, the only major tournament he has not won. Mickelson, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six time...

Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Friday.Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021