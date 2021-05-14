UP: 4 held in separate cases for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, flow meters

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four people in two separate incidents for black marketing of oxygen cylinders and flow meters. After receiving a tip-off, Kavi Nagar police on Thursday intercepted a car near KDB school intersection in Ghaziabad and upon conducting a search, they recovered 20 oxygen flow meters from the vehicle which was seized, Superintendent of Police (City), Nipun Agarwal said. The accused, identified as Zunaid and Shoib Faiyyaz of Shahdara in Delhi, have confessed to black marketing of oxygen meters at exorbitant rates, he said.

In a separate incident, Sihani Gate police intercepted a car during its routine checking on Thursday night at the Hamdard factory intersection. Upon searching, they recovered four oxygen cylinders and arrested Rahul and Himanshu, both residents of Sadar Bazar in Delhi.

They confessed to selling the oxygen cylinders at hefty prices of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000, police said. All the four accused have been booked under the relevant sections of law, Agarwal said.

