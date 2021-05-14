Left Menu

Telangana govt should allow ambulances with humanitarian approach: YSRCP leader

After Telanagana authorities stopped ambulances heading towards Hyderabad at the interstate borders, Andhra Pradesh Government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said the Telangana government should allow these ambulances with a humanitarian approach.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Telanagana authorities stopped ambulances heading towards Hyderabad at the interstate borders, Andhra Pradesh Government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said the Telangana government should allow these ambulances with a humanitarian approach. "It is unfortunate that the ambulances are being stopped at state borders though the Telangana High Court clarified that the state government is not supposed to stop ambulances. It is a national calamity and even the Supreme Court is inquiring into the matter. I appeal to the Telangana Government to allow ambulances with a humanitarian approach," Reddy said.

He said the Telangana Government's guideline is technically wrong as the High Court ordered to allow ambulances. He further said it is not possible for all patients to get a letter of appointment from hospitals in Hyderabad or an Authorization letter from the Telangana health department to enter into Hyderabad. "People going to cities with better medical infrastructure is a natural process. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP government did not develop any infrastructure in the state. No super-specialty hospitals were built in AP. But now TDP leaders are blaming us that people are going to Hyderabad as there are no facilities in the state. Hyderabad was to remain as common capital for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until 2024. But Chandrababu Naidu left Hyderabad abruptly, so the state lost the chance of having Hyderabad as common capital till 2024," Reddy claimed.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the Telangana government's order to allow ambulances with patients coming from neighbouring states only if they have a prior appointment with hospitals and said the state does not have the right to stop the ambulances and everyone has the right to save their lives as per Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Andhra Pradesh Government impleaded in the hearing of the petition. Andhra Pradesh Advocate General S Sriram argued on behalf of the state government. Telangana High Court Chief Justice heard the objections raised by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

The Telangana Police on Friday denied entry to ambulances and vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh into the state at the border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

