Ukraine's economy minister tenders resignation - Interfax Ukraine

Ukraine's Economy Minister Ihor Petrashko has submitted a letter of resignation, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party.

Parliament, which votes to appoint or fire ministers, might consider Petrashko's resignation next week, Interfax quoted lawmaker Yevgenia Kravchuk as saying. Petrashko has led the ministry since March 2020.

