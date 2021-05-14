Left Menu

Chitrakoot prison shootout: Three inmates killed, probe ordered

Ali, the third prisoner killed inside Ragauli jail was allegedly an active member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansaris gang.Ali was shifted to Chitrakoot on March 20 from Varanasi jail.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:45 IST
Chitrakoot prison shootout: Three inmates killed, probe ordered

Three prisoners were shot dead inside the Chitrakoot district jail on Friday, police said. The three inmates gunned down in the district jail at Ragauli were identified by police as Anshu Dixit, Merazuddin alias Meraj Ali and Mukeem Kala, belonging to Sitapur, Ghazipur and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

''Dixit shot dead Ali and Kala, and held some other prisoners at gunpoint and threatened to kill them. He was later killed in an exchange of fire with police,'' Chitrakoot Range Inspector General of Police K Satyanarain said.

Asked how did a firearm reach Dixit inside the jail, the IG said, ''A judicial probe of the incident has been ordered. Only after the probe, it can be concluded how weapon reached inside the jail.'' Jailor S P Tripathi, however, had earlier said Dixit had snatched the service revolver of a jail staff when the official had intervened in an argument among the inmates.

The IG said all three inmates were hardcore criminals and had several criminal cases pending against them.

Taking note of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the incident by a joint team of Divisional Commissioner D K Singh, Chitrakoot IG Satyanarain and DIG (Prison) Sanjeev Tripathi.

The chief minister also demanded the probe report at the earliest.

Police said Sitapur resident Dixit was a contract killer and had been lodged in the jail since December 8, 2019.

Dixit had in the past worked for gangster Munna Bajrangi, accused of killing former BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005 in collusion with BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, they said.

Bajrangi was shot dead by another gangster Sunil Rathi earlier on Jul 9, 2018 in a similar shootout inside Baghpat jail, the police said.

Detailing Shamli resident Kala’s alleged criminal antecedents, police said he was involved in 61 cases of murder, dacoity and extortion.

In 2016, Kala had been accused by the BJP of being behind triggering a mass exodus of Hindus from Kairana in Shamli district, the police said adding Kala had been brought to the Ragauli jail from Saharanpur on May 7. Ali, the third prisoner killed inside Ragauli jail was allegedly an active member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's gang.

Ali was shifted to Chitrakoot on March 20 from Varanasi jail. The situation inside the jail is now under control, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt orders pasting of posters outside COVID positive persons house being in home isolation

The Assam government on Friday ordered all district authorities to paste posters outside the residence of COVID-19 positive persons if they are in home isolation to protect the community at large from further spread of the disease.Chief Sec...

Civilian casualties climb, as UN chief calls on all parties to 'immediately cease' fighting in Gaza and Israel

The ongoing military escalation has caused great suffering and destruction, said a statement issued on behalf of Antnio Guterres by his Spokesperson. It has claimed scores of civilian lives, including, tragically, many children. The fight...

Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next months U.S. Open, the only major tournament he has not won. Mickelson, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six time...

Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Friday.Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021