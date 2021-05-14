DST setting up centres with analytical instruments to boost access to research & testing facilities

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is setting up several centres to house major analytical instruments to provide common services of high-end analytical testing with an aim to avoid duplication and reduce dependency on foreign sources, according to an official statement on Friday.

''Three such centres set up at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi and BHU Varanasi are being operated with a transparent, open access policy,'' the DST said in the statement.

These centres initiated under the Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) scheme of the Department of Science and Technology will address the need for building shared, professionally managed, and strong science and technology infrastructure in the country which is readily accessible to academia, start-ups, manufacturing, industry and R&D labs.

The department has planned to set up five SATHI centres every year for the next four years. SATHI will address the problems of accessibility, maintenance, redundancy and duplication of expensive equipment in institutions, while reaching out to the less endowed organisations in need, e.g., industry, MSMEs, start-ups and state universities.

This will also foster a strong culture of collaboration between institutions and across disciplines to take advantage of developments, innovations and expertise in diverse areas, it added.

Besides the SATHI initiative, support to 100 top-performing departments in universities and IITs are being provided for augmentation of their research facilities to global benchmarks.

The research profile of the supported departments are being aligned with the national priorities of excellence in manufacturing, waste processing, clean energy and water, it added.

