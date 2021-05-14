Left Menu

Timely process cases of ex-gratia to kin of deceased health workers: Delhi govt to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:51 IST
Timely process cases of ex-gratia to kin of deceased health workers: Delhi govt to officials

The Delhi government directed officers concerned on Friday to timely process cases of ex-gratia payment to families of healthcare workers who have died on duty while treating coronavirus patients.

''It is tragic, but inevitable, that certain cases of deaths have occurred in healthcare workers. Recognizing this ultimate sacrifice, the government has approved a scheme of ex-gratia payment to be made through the Revenue Department,'' an order read.

''It is hereby instructed that all such cases shall be processed in a time-bound manner so that the proposal can be submitted to the Revenue Department for further action within a period of 24 hours,'' it said.

In April last year, the Delhi government had announced Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia for any doctor and medical staff who dies on duty while treating coronavirus patients. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt orders pasting of posters outside COVID positive persons house being in home isolation

The Assam government on Friday ordered all district authorities to paste posters outside the residence of COVID-19 positive persons if they are in home isolation to protect the community at large from further spread of the disease.Chief Sec...

Civilian casualties climb, as UN chief calls on all parties to 'immediately cease' fighting in Gaza and Israel

The ongoing military escalation has caused great suffering and destruction, said a statement issued on behalf of Antnio Guterres by his Spokesperson. It has claimed scores of civilian lives, including, tragically, many children. The fight...

Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next months U.S. Open, the only major tournament he has not won. Mickelson, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six time...

Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Friday.Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021