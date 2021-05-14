Timely process cases of ex-gratia to kin of deceased health workers: Delhi govt to officials

The Delhi government directed officers concerned on Friday to timely process cases of ex-gratia payment to families of healthcare workers who have died on duty while treating coronavirus patients.

''It is tragic, but inevitable, that certain cases of deaths have occurred in healthcare workers. Recognizing this ultimate sacrifice, the government has approved a scheme of ex-gratia payment to be made through the Revenue Department,'' an order read.

''It is hereby instructed that all such cases shall be processed in a time-bound manner so that the proposal can be submitted to the Revenue Department for further action within a period of 24 hours,'' it said.

In April last year, the Delhi government had announced Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia for any doctor and medical staff who dies on duty while treating coronavirus patients. PTI GVS HMB

