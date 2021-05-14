Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border, says Lebanese agency

A 21-year-old Lebanese man died of his wounds on Friday as a result of Israeli fire after he and others in a group of youths had tried to cross a security fence on the border with Israel, Lebanon's state news agency reported. The agency said another youth had been injured by the fire, after Lebanese had gathered at the border area to stage a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians as a conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has escalated this week.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said a number of people in Lebanon had damaged the border fence with Israel and set fire to a field in the area. Israeli tanks fired as a warning and the people turned and left, the military said. (Reportinb by Edmund Blair; Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Catherine Evans)

