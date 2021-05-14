BJP councillor complaints to GDA against builder for not constructing hospital

A BJP councillor here complained to the vice-chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority against a builder for not constructing a hospital, for which 2,200-metre area was allotted.

Councillor Abhinav Jain from Vaibhav Khand of Indira Puram also tagged his complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter, demanding action against the builder. Jain in his complaint said in 2001, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the authority with the builder, under which land for a school, hospital and police outpost was allotted. He was supposed to complete the buildings up to 2007.

Had the hospital been constructed, it would have been a boon for the residents of Indira Puram during the coronavirus pandemic, Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)