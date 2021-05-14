Left Menu

Man held for extorting Rs 5 lakh by posing as Crime Branch cop

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:09 IST
Man held for extorting Rs 5 lakh by posing as Crime Branch cop

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Crime Branch officer and extorting Rs 5 lakh from a person, Thane police said on Friday.

Tushar Shilvant (36), a resident of Bhiwandi, had come to the office of the victim in a car which had a police board in front and then demanded Rs 5 lakh for not taking action against the latter, a Manpada police station official said.

''He had posed as a Vashi Crime Branch Unit officer and took Rs 5 lakh from the victim claiming he had been named by a woman in a case, though no such case existed. After the victim approached us, we zeroed in on Shilvant and arrested him on Thursday,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

