Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border, says Lebanese agency

A 21-year-old Lebanese man died of his wounds on Friday as a result of Israeli fire after he and others in a group of youths tried to cross a security fence on the border with Israel, Lebanon's state news agency reported.

The agency said another youth had been wounded, after protesters gathered at the border in a show of solidarity with Palestinians as a conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza that erupted this week has escalated. Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said a number of people in Lebanon had damaged the border fence with Israel and set fire to a field in the area. Israeli tanks fired as a warning and the people turned and left, the military said.

The Lebanese protesters had gathered close to the border fence, waving flags, including the Palestinian national flag and the flag of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, a staunch opponent of Israel. The protesters were later dispersed by the Lebanese army in the presence of UNIFIL, the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon that monitors the boundary with Israel, a witness said.

