Left Menu

Armenia says Azerbaijan fails to fully withdraw after border incident

Armenia said on Friday Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russia's military help. Six months after the worst fighting in decades between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, the border incident this week has demonstrated the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted the conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:33 IST
Armenia says Azerbaijan fails to fully withdraw after border incident

Armenia said on Friday Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russia's military help.

Six months after the worst fighting in decades between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, the border incident this week has demonstrated the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted the conflict. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the frontier. Azerbaijan has denied this and said its forces only defended their side of the frontier. "Yesterday an agreement was reached that today Azerbaijan's armed forces should leave Armenian territory," Interfax news agency quoted Armenia's caretaker prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, as saying at a meeting about the border.

"This agreement has been partially fulfilled; there are territories that the Azerbaijanis did indeed leave. But, since the agreement was not fulfilled completely, today I have approached the president of Russia...for military assistance." Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said the leadership of its border guards had met with the Armenian side on Friday to discuss tensions at the border. It gave few further details. While such a meeting would not be extraordinary - border guards from the two sides met as recently as Wednesday - it would be a sign that communications remain open.

Armenia's Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Thursday. In a statement about the phone call, the Kremlin said Putin had told Pashinyan that the ceasefire agreement should be strictly upheld, and that Pashinyan had in turn backed "solving all problems that arise through peaceful, political and diplomatic means". "Of course, the Armenian side expressed extreme concern over the situation at the border. This concern was shared by President Putin," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Last year's fighting saw Azeri troops drive ethnic Armenians out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region. It was celebrated in Azerbaijan as a victory, while viewed in Armenia as a debacle. Pashinyan resigned after a stand-off with his military, remaining in office as a caretaker until elections next month. Russia sent peacekeepers to the area last year to help enforce the ceasefire, and also has a military base in Armenia. It has strong ties and a mutual defence pact with Armenia, but is also on friendly terms with Azerbaijan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP's car attacked in West Bengal's Bankura

The car of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP from Bankura was allegedly attacked by unidentified people in Bankura on Friday. The car of BJP MP from Bankura, Subhas Sarkar was allegedly attacked by unidentified people at Chatterjee Bagan ne...

Facebook loses court fight over halting EU-US data transfers

Facebook lost a legal battle Friday with Irelands data privacy watchdog over a European Union privacy decision that could result in the social network being forced to stop transferring data to the U.S.The Irish High Court rejected Facebooks...

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent do...

U.S. troubled by reports Russia has frozen Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty bank accounts -State Dept

The United States is deeply troubled by reports Russia has frozen the Moscow bank accounts of U.S. government-funded Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.Porter said the move was Rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021