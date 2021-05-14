Left Menu

Czechs say Russia escalates by listing them as 'unfriendly' country

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:47 IST
Czechs say Russia escalates by listing them as 'unfriendly' country

A decision by Russia to put the Czech Republic on a list of "unfriendly" countries alongside the United States and limiting the number of local staff at their diplomatic mission in Moscow is a step to further escalation of relations, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We consider this action by the Russian Federation as a further step to escalation of relations not only with the Czech Republic but also the European Union as such and its allies," the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

