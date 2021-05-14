Czechs say Russia escalates by listing them as 'unfriendly' country

Czechs say Russia escalates by listing them as 'unfriendly' countryReuters | Prague | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:47 IST
A decision by Russia to put the Czech Republic on a list of "unfriendly" countries alongside the United States and limiting the number of local staff at their diplomatic mission in Moscow is a step to further escalation of relations, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"We consider this action by the Russian Federation as a further step to escalation of relations not only with the Czech Republic but also the European Union as such and its allies," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian Federation
- Russia
- United States
- Moscow
- European
- Czech Republic
ALSO READ
EU report accuses Russia, China of sowing mistrust in Western vaccines
COVID-19: Russian flights with emergency humanitarian aid land in India
Tajikistan in talks to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine
COVID-19: Russia delivers 20 tonnes of medical supplies to India
Russian court sets next hearing in 'extremism' case against Navalny's network for May 17