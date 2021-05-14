Kerala HC asks state govt to respond to petition seeking inclusion of judicial staff in frontline worker list for vaccination
Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to respond to a petition seeking the inclusion of advocates and judicial officers in the priority category for vaccination.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:53 IST
Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to respond to a petition seeking the inclusion of advocates and judicial officers in the priority category for vaccination. The division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and MR Anitha posted the matter on Monday. The petition was filed by advocate Benny Antony Parel.
The petitioner sought that judicial officers and lawyers should be included in the category of front line workers for vaccination and other Covid-related treatment on a priority basis. "That the definition of frontline workers is expanded so that vaccinations are afforded to judicial officers and lawyers on a priority basis," the petition said.
Meanwhile, Kerala continuous to remain one of the most affected states by COVID-19 infection. The state reported 34,694 new COVID-19 cases and 93 death in the last 24 hours. The Death toll in the state reached 6,243. (ANI)
