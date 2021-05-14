Indian variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

The B.1.617.2 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called "Kent" variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain's top medic said on Friday.

"This is more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and come to dominate in the UK, in the way that B.1.1.7 took over," England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)