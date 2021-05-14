Ukraine PM asks parliament to sack health minister -Interfax Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has formally asked parliament to sack Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, Inferfax Ukraine reported on Friday, citing the press service of the parliament speaker.

Parliament has the power to appoint or fire government ministers. Interfax Ukraine separately quoted Stepanov as saying he had not submitted his resignation.

