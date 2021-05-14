Left Menu

Over Rs 11 crore fine imposed for breaking lockdown rules in Delhi so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:06 IST
The Delhi Police has imposed fine of over Rs 11 crore against the challans issued for violation of national directives for COVID-19 management during the lockdown in the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

According to data shared by the police, a total of 5,174 FIRs have been registered and 4,536 people were arrested from April 19 to May 13 for not adhering to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines in connection with COVID-19.

Police said 51,878 people were issued challans for not wearing face masks in public places, 8,223 people were given challans for not maintaining social distancing norms, 391 for large public gatherings or congregations, 57 for spitting and 65 for consumption of liquor, paan, tobacco, etc. in public places.

A total of Rs 11,44,83,827 has been imposed as penalties on the violators during the period, the data showed.

On April 19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown, saying the step was taken to break the chain of the coronavirus infection and boost the health system that was on the verge of collapse.

Police also issued 2,04,673 challans under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officer) and 14,446 challans under Section 66 of the Act (police to take charge of unclaimed property), the data stated.

