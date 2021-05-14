Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:07 IST
C'garh: Cop found dead on road, family says he was murdered

A 32-year-old policeman was found dead on a road with a snapped power cable around his neck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Friday.

His family alleged foul play and accused the police of trying to make it look like an accident.

Constable Pushpraj Singh, posted at the Sakti police station, died on Thursday night after getting entangled in a broken power transmission cable when he was riding a two- wheeler, said a police official.

As per the preliminary information, on Thursday night Singh, who was absent from duty since April 30, took the moped of his colleague Gaurishankar Ram, telling him that he would return in a short while, the official said.

The incident took place near a liquor shop. The area had had rainfall accompanied by strong winds which had caused a power cable to snap, he said.

The security guard of the liquor shop alerted the police after spotting Singh lying unconscious. He was declared dead at a hospital.

''A short postmortem revealed that he died of cardio- respiratory arrest. Detailed autopsy report is yet to arrive, the police official said.

The district collector ordered a magisterial probe on the Superintendent of Police's request in view of the sensitivity of the matter, he said.

Singh, a native of Mungeli district, had courted controversy many times because of his social media posts about senior police officials.

He had been sacked thrice for allegedly taking bribe, remaining absent from duty for a long period and other acts of indiscipline and suspended six times. However, his termination was revoked each time, the official said.

He shot to fame last year after donating one year's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund during the coronavirus crisis.

Singhs father Sitaram Singh alleged that his son was murdered as he was trying to expose corruption in the police department. The police were trying to make it look like an accident, he alleged.

