Left Menu

Criminal held for trying to kill cop

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:15 IST
Criminal held for trying to kill cop

A habitual criminal attempted to kill a policeman in Nandanvan police station area here on Friday morning, officials said.

Hawaldar Sunil Pandurang Shinde (48) was on duty with three other policemen near Aksa Mosque at 9 am when Sheikh Rashid Sheikh Nazir (40) asked Shinde why police were not allowing people to perform Namaz.

Sheikh then whisked out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Shinde.

The policeman managed to dodge the weapon and caught hold of Sheikh, who was arrested for attempt to murder.

Five offences are already registered against him at various police stations, officials said. Further probe is on.

PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No normal life for Israelis in range of Gaza rockets

Sirens wail, radio broadcasts are interrupted, cellphones beep with Red Alerts every few seconds, and warning messages flash up on TV. When you hear them, rush for cover.This has become the routine across large areas of central and southern...

BJP MP's car attacked in West Bengal's Bankura

The car of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP from Bankura was allegedly attacked by unidentified people in Bankura on Friday. The car of BJP MP from Bankura, Subhas Sarkar was allegedly attacked by unidentified people at Chatterjee Bagan ne...

Facebook loses court fight over halting EU-US data transfers

Facebook lost a legal battle Friday with Irelands data privacy watchdog over a European Union privacy decision that could result in the social network being forced to stop transferring data to the U.S.The Irish High Court rejected Facebooks...

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021