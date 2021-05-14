Criminal held for trying to kill cop

A habitual criminal attempted to kill a policeman in Nandanvan police station area here on Friday morning, officials said.

Hawaldar Sunil Pandurang Shinde (48) was on duty with three other policemen near Aksa Mosque at 9 am when Sheikh Rashid Sheikh Nazir (40) asked Shinde why police were not allowing people to perform Namaz.

Sheikh then whisked out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Shinde.

The policeman managed to dodge the weapon and caught hold of Sheikh, who was arrested for attempt to murder.

Five offences are already registered against him at various police stations, officials said. Further probe is on.

