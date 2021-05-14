Thane collector asks COVID-19 facilities to be monsoon-ready

The Thane district administration on Friday asked COVID-19 facilities to complete monsoon preparations so that patients are not inconvenienced when the rains arrive, an official said.

The management of such facilities were asked to ensure power supply at all times during the rains, and install generators if need be, he said.

''Collector Rajesh Narvekar also asked departments to periodically review the situation at these facilities to ensure all directives were being followed,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation said it would recruit 12 swimmers for a period of four months to help in monsoon-related incidents like flooding and drowning.

