UP: FIR ordered against quack over woman's death

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:34 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh ordered lodging of an FIR against a quack following the death of a 32-year-old woman, officials said.

The woman from Jewar area of the district was unwell and administered 15 bottles of glucose by the quack after which her condition deteriorated further, the officials said.

''She was eventually brought to the community health centre (CHC) in Jewar in an e-rickshaw where doctors found that she was already dead. The doctors also found that the 'Bengali' quack had got 15 bottles of glucose administered to the woman without getting her tested for COVID-19,'' District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y directed the health department officials to approach the local police and lodge an FIR against the quack under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

''The doctor in-charge of the CHC has written a letter to the district's chief medical officer and the SHO of Jewar police station informing them about the incident and requesting for legal action,'' Chauhan added.

