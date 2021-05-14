16 kg poppy recovered in Udhampur, trucker arrested

16 kg poppy recovered in Udhampur, trucker arrestedPTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:36 IST
Police arrested a trucker and recovered 16 kg poppy from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.
A police team intercepted a truck on the highway at Jakhani belt, they said.
Narcotic smuggler Gurbhez Singh was arrested and poppy straw was recovered from him. The vehicle was also seized, the officials said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
