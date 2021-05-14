16 kg poppy recovered in Udhampur, trucker arrested

Police arrested a trucker and recovered 16 kg poppy from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A police team intercepted a truck on the highway at Jakhani belt, they said.

Narcotic smuggler Gurbhez Singh was arrested and poppy straw was recovered from him. The vehicle was also seized, the officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

