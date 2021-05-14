Abbas urges UN, US to intervene with Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is condemning the “brutal and programmed killings” of Palestinians amid the escalation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Palestinian presidency said that Abbas holds he Israeli government fully responsible for the escalation Friday, which rippled anew through the occupied West Bank. At least 10 Palestinians there were killed on Friday in clashes with Israeli forces.

Abbas' office says he called on the Biden administration to immediately and swiftly intervene before the situation gets “out of control.” Abbas also called on the U.N. Security Council and other parties to “shoulder their responsibilities to stop these attacks in order to preserve security and peace in accordance with the provisions of international law.”

