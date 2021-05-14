Man promises COVID-19 cure, held under anti-superstition act

Man promises COVID-19 cure, held under anti-superstition actPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:51 IST
A 22-year-old man who claimed he could ''cure'' coronavirus was arrested on Friday in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.
Shubham Tayde was held after a tip-off was received on Thursday that several people had gathered outside his Ekmata Nagar home looking for a ''cure'' for COVID-19, an MIDC police station official said.
''We found him dancing frantically and promising to cure coronavirus. He was arrested under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 as well as IPC,'' he said.
