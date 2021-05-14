Left Menu

Covaxin manufacturing plant to be set up in Maluru: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka will soon have a manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in Maluru industrial area, near Kolara district, said Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:59 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka will soon have a manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in Maluru industrial area, near Kolara district, said Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Friday. In an official press release, the minister said, "Maluru which is close to the state capital has good transport facility including train services. The government has approved the project and company is processing administrative requisites. Civil construction works has already been started and this will be completed soon to facilitate the functioning of the manufacturing operations as early as possible".

Any company engaged in manufacturing of Covishield including Serum, will be welcomed and given cooperation, COVID task force head replied to a query. It further stated that in order to combat the second wave and as a preparation to face the possible third wave, every assembly constituency in the state needs to have a 100 bedded hospital with oxygenated and ICU beds and measures have been initiated towards this end.

According to Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana, NITI Aayog has informed, there will be a production of 40 crore doses of vaccine in the country in coming August and this is a positive development. He said, "So far, 19 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country. The centre is promoting vaccine companies in all the possible ways. The Prime Minister is also negotiating with other countries about relaxation of Patent norms with regard to COVID vaccine and if this become fruitful many more vaccine manufacturing plants will come up in the state."

Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana also informed that there was a good inflow of CSR funds and funds for Chief Minister's relief fund besides aid from the central government. Senior Officer Selva Kumar and CSR, in-charge for the state Uma Mahadeven are monitoring this, he said. (ANI)

