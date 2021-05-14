U.S. watching Armenia border tensions, expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediately

U.S. watching Armenia border tensions, expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediatelyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:59 IST
The United States is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and expects Azerbaijan to immediately pull back its forces, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.
Armenia on Friday said Azerbaijan had failed to fulfill a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russia's military help.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- The United States
- Jalina Porter
- State Department
- Azerbaijan
- Armenia
ALSO READ
Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad
Russia reports 8,731 new COVID-19 cases, 397 deaths
Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad
Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'
Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine for animals -regulator