Bengal: 'Depressed' corona positive man asks pedestrians to take son away

Apparently slipping into depression after having tested positive for COVID-19, a man on Friday came out of his residence in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area with his infant son and asked pedestrians to take the baby away, police said.

As the man roamed aimlessly in the Elgin Road area and once tried to leave the baby on the footpath, local people informed councillor Asim Basu and the Bhabanipur police station.

''We questioned the man but he could only say that the baby is his son. He could not tell us his address. We decided to take him to SSKM Hospital where it was later found that he was corona positive,'' a police officer said.

Policemen as well as the councillor had a tough time identifying the infant till his mother approached the Bhowanipore Police Station.

''After scrutiny of the documents related to the baby's identity, we handed him over to the woman,'' the officer said.

The man had been very depressed after he tested positive for the infection earlier, he said.

