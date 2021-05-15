Left Menu

After arrest, rebel YSRCP MP taken to CID office in Andhra's Guntur

Lok Sabha MP and rebel YSRCP member Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guntur district late on Friday evening.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 08:17 IST
After arrest, rebel YSRCP MP taken to CID office in Andhra's Guntur
Police personnel around the CID office in Guntur where the YSRCP member was taken. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha MP and rebel YSRCP member Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guntur district late on Friday evening. The CID had arrested Raju in Hyderabad earlier on Friday and filed a non-bailable case against him. He was arrested in a case filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the allegations that he acted in a way that is detrimental to the prestige of the state government.

"In preliminary enquiry, it was found that through his speeches, he was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way that will cause loss of faith in government which they represent," the CID said. Heavy security was seen in the area around the CID office in Guntur. The Member of Parliament from Narsarapuram Lok Sabha constituency was reportedly questioned by Additional Director General PV Sunil Kumar. He has been given medical aid and is likely to be taken to the Government General Hospital, Guntur on Saturday morning for medical tests.

Raju's advocate has filed a house motion petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking bail. The petition will be heard this noon. The rebel YSRCP leader had recently made many allegations including that of corruption against the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe

China has punished more than 2,500 firms and detained 95 people after a state inspection campaign across eight provinces turned up instances of illegal quarrying and wetland encroachments among others, the environment ministry said. The ins...

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Nagaland on Saturday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology NCS. The quake took place around 5 am, 74 kilometers east of Mokokchung.The epicentre of the quake was located a...

Maha: Two policemen arrested for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Two policemen have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a woman for reducing the charges slapped against her husband in a criminal case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Saturday.The duo was arrested on Frid...

China's Tianwen-1 probe lands on Mars

Beijing China, May 15 ANISputnik The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 with the countrys first Mars rover Zhurong successfully landed on Saturday on the surface of the Red Planet, the Xinhua news agency reported.The probe was launched on July 23...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021