Left Menu

Plea in SC seeking directions to utilise PM Cares Funds to procure vaccine, oxygen plants

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to utilise PM Cares Fund to procure COVID-19 vaccine, install oxygen plants and other essential equipment in district hospitals across the country amid the second wave of the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:14 IST
Plea in SC seeking directions to utilise PM Cares Funds to procure vaccine, oxygen plants
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to utilise PM Cares Fund to procure COVID-19 vaccine, install oxygen plants and other essential equipment in district hospitals across the country amid the second wave of the pandemic. The plea, filed by advocate Viplava Sharma, sought direction to install the procured oxygen plants/ generators and other equipment in 738 district hospitals where medical services are available free of cost for COVID-19 patients.

It also requested the Court to direct the central and state governments to ensure that all the private/ charitable hospitals within their respective jurisdiction/administration procure, install and commission facilities to provide medical oxygen to its patients. The PIL further urged the court to direct state governments to set up electric and other crematoriums in all cities and also maintain and improve the condition of existing electric crematoriums.

The plea also urged that Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) of all the states should be directed to spend their MP/MLA funds in a disciplined manner with full transparency to best serve their respective constituency. The petition further challenged the April 24 notification issued by the central government to the extent it capped the exemption from import duty granted to medical equipment, for a period of three months.

"Three month time period is too short a period from the standpoint of logistics involved in importing these highly sophisticated medical equipment in India by over 300 concerned notable hospitals throughout the country," read the plea. "The central, all states, and Union Territories (UTs) governments and other concerned agencies, to ensure all hospitals within their respective administration to be equipped with sufficient/adequate means and logistics providing medical oxygen, vaccine and medical treatment to COVID patients with judicial accountability of all concerns which is possible only by way of appropriate orders/directions by this court," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Animal Royale, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse coming to Stadia

Google on Friday confirmed that two new games will be coming soon to the Stadia store. These include - Pixile Studios Super Animal Royale and WayForwards Shantae and the Pirates Curse.The Super Animal Royale will be free for all Stadia play...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. OpenPhil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next mon...

Former speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election

The former speaker of Irans parliament, Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next months presidential election, hoping to secure backing from moderates and hardliners. The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021